Marilyn J.



Tychonievich



June 14, 1926 - March 19, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Marilyn J. Tychonievich, 92, of East Liverpool passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN.



Marilyn was born in Wheeling, WV on June 14, 1926 a daughter of the late Theodore and Mabel (Smith) Burris. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Marilyn also graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor's degree in teaching, which she attended while teaching at St. Aloysius. She taught 2nd grade for over 37 years, starting out at St. Aloysius and eventually retiring from West Gate. Mrs. Tychonievich was everyone's favorite 2nd grade teacher. She had a loving heart for children and enjoyed teaching them to read. Marilyn had been a member of Holy Trinity Parish at St. Aloysius. She loved sports of all kinds and was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Marilyn also enjoyed gardening and traveling.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married May 27, 1953, Louis M. Tychonievich and brother, Theodore Burris.



Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, David Tychonievich of East Liverpool and Dan (Lisa) Tychonievich of Mishawaka, IN; three granddaughters, Rhianon (Ryan) Huff of Elkhart, IN, Cera (Andrew) Rushing of Bloomington, IN, and Danya (fiancé Chase Smith) Tychonievich of Mishawaka, IN; and five great-grandchildren, Isabella Biggers, Danielle Huff, Brecken Huff, Kendall Rushing, and Addilyn Rushing.



Friends may visit Monday evening at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Parish at St. Aloysius, with Fr. Scott Kopp as celebrant. Burial will follow at Columbiana County Memorial Park.



Immediately following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.



Memorial donations may be directed to the F.I.S.H. food pantry program at 213 W. 4th Street, East Liverpool, OH 43920.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019