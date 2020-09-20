Marilyn Jean Wagley
March 15, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Marilyn Jean Wagley, 86, passed away peacefully in her home to dwell in the house of the Lord forever on September 17, 2020. She will be greatly missed by the many who loved her.
Marilyn was born on March 15, 1934 to the late Armilda and Lawrence Macht. Her brother, Eldon Macht preceded her in death. Marilyn was a life long South Bend resident graduating from Washington Clay High School in 1952. During her Senior year, she was “set up” on a blind date, and fell for the love of her life, Bill Wagley. They married in September of 1952 and were blessed with 68 years this month. Their bond and commitment showed us a true example of steadfast love. It was Bill's unwavering gentle words and care that comforted Marilyn as she started her days with his expression of love, “Good morning Sweetie.”
After high school, Marilyn worked at Studebakers as a secretary. She soon became a nurturing mother and homemaker to three loved children, Doug (Kim) Wagley who passed away in 2004, Dave (Carri) Wagley, and LeAnn (Ron) Como. Marilyn then started a new adventure in the Martin's Supermarket accounting department until retiring to treasure hunt for antiques and collectibles with her hubby and friends. Her home is filled with the hurricane lamps she found to be her most loved (seek to find) treasure.
Marilyn also loved music of every kind. She was a long-time member of the St. Peters United Church of Christ choir where they not only made beautiful music but beautiful friendships.
Left to cherish wonderful memories are her seven grandchildren, Carol (Tim) McNeely, Amy (Tim) Daffron, Megan Scott, Kaitlyn Wagley (Scott Rehder), Ronnie Como, Ryan (Tiffany) Wagley, and Christopher Como; and 13 great-grandchildren, Morgan McNeely, Collin McNeely, Caden Daffron, Sophia Curtis, Mikalah Daffron, Kaylee Scott, Mia Neill, Avery Neill, Lilianna McNeely, Adalyn McNeely, Emma Wagley, Owen Wagley, and Onyx Rehder; Morgan also blessed her with a great-great-grandchild, Brooklyn Gluchowski; daughter in-law, Cindy Ake; and nephews, Eric and Darren Macht.
As spoken by so many who knew Marilyn, they will always remember her loving smile and fun spirited personality. She would want you to remember 1 Corinthians 13:13 - And these three things remain; Faith, Hope and Love. But the greatest of these is LOVE.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26 from 10 AM - 12 PM with services immediately following at St. Peters United Church of Christ, 915 N. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN. Due to current Covid restrictions, masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters United Church of Christ or Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
