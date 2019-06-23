Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Marilyn Joan Behner


Marilyn Joan Behner Obituary
Marilyn Joan Behner

June 13, 1933 - June 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Marilyn Joan Behner, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born on June 13, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa from the union of Eric Von Baden and Florence Smith who preceded her in death. Marilyn's two sisters, Yvonne Elain Von Baden and Glenice Patterson also preceded her in death. Marilyn's loving husband Joe passed away on January 21, 2015 after 31 years of marriage. Marilyn's daughter, Nancy Doncilovic, also preceded her in death on September 13, 2018. Surviving Marilyn are her two daughters, Cathy (Michael) Owen of Granger, IN and Cheryl (Ken) Cyman of Osceola, IN; and son-in law, Michael Doncilovic of Elkhart, IN. Marilyn leaves behind her beloved 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Marilyn retired from the Kroger Company after 34 years of service and spent most of her time dedicated to caring for her family, attending their sports activities, and enjoying family get togethers. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., Roseland, IN 46637. To share a remembrance of Marilyn or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019
