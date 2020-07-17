Marilyn L. Long
May 14, 1938 - July 14, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Marilyn Lorraine Long, 82, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 6:19 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in her lakeside home. Marilyn was born on May 14, 1938 in South Bend, the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Uhl) Thomas. On January 5, 1966, she married Dean Long. He passed away on November 27, 2014. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Lorraine (Roger) Nettles of Vancouver, WA and Brenda (Sandor) Voo of Valparaiso, IN; and two grandchildren, Brooke and Brennen. She is also survived by a sister, Karen Williams of Mishawaka. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Deloris and Joyce. Marilyn was a devoted member of the Walkerton United Pentecostal Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved to travel and sit outside enjoying the lake view. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Due to COVID restrictions a private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
