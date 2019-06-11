Marilyn Lechlitner



Feb. 21, 1947 - June 8, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - Marilyn L. Lechlitner, 72, of Wakarusa, died 1:16 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born Feb. 21, 1947 in South Bend to Louis & Maxine (Barker) Davis. On Feb. 14, 1970, she married Marlen Lechlitner.



Surviving are her husband Marlen of Wakarusa; children, Heather (Kent) Hahn of Wakarusa and Matthew (Rachel) Lechlitner of Wakarusa; grandchildren, Ian & Wyatt Hahn, Mia, Reese, and Owen Lechlitner; and a sister, Cheryl, Colorado.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Marilyn was a graduate of Edwardsburg High School. She was a homemaker and worked at Monaco Coach for many years. Marilyn loved art, flowers, and her grandchildren or “grands” as she called them.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service on Thursday, June 13, 2019, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Chaplain Michael Sneath will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive (East) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Madison PTO, for the Art Smart program.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 11, 2019