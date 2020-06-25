Marilyn Lindzy Zigler
1947 - 2020
Marilyn Lindzy Zigler

June 9, 1947 - June 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Marilyn Lindzy Koerner Zigler, 73, of Camby, passed away June 22, 2020. Marilyn was born in Mishawaka June 9, 1947, to the late Clarence and Mabel (Strope) Lindzy.

She graduated from Mishawaka High School and earned her degree from Indiana State University. Marilyn touched the lives of many elementary students in her 35 years as a teacher at Decatur Elementary School. She enjoyed quilting and keeping in touch with friends on Facebook. Marilyn will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her, including family, friends, co-workers, and her best friend, Nancy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Lindzy.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Zigler; brother, David Lindzy; sisters-in-law, Annie Lindzy and Jackie Lindzy; stepsons, Dale Zigler, II (Melanie), Scott Zigler (Mariah), and Matthew Zigler; and grandchildren, Hunter Elsey, Delaney Zigler, Dylan Zigler, Cooper Elsey, Drew Zigler, Pixie Zigler, Greyson Zigler, and Jenson Zigler.

Public services will not be observed. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Township Scholarship Association. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
