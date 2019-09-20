|
|
Marilyn M. MacMillan
Dec. 19, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI - Marilyn M. MacMillan (nee Jones), 87, wife of the late Dwight Harding, of Ann Arbor, MI, passed away Sept, 16, 2019. She is survived by; daughters, Sandy (John) Weckler, Susan (Kevin McKay) MacMillan and son-in-law, Daniel Swanson; brother, Richard Jones; 9 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Swanson. Funeral services, handled by A.J. Desmond & Sons, are Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, 11 am, at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. Memorial contributions may be made to the . See funeral home's website for full obituary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019