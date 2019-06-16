Marilyn Maciejewski



May 21, 1939 - June 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Marilyn T. Maciejewski, 80, of Peru, Indiana and formerly of South Bend, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor, Peru.



Born May 21, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of Jane Sult Miller. She was raised by her mother and Alexander Kleva. On November 16, 1963, in South Bend, she was married to David Paul Maciejewski, and he preceded her in death October 10, 2008.



She was a member of the Catholic faith, attending St. Charles Borromeo in Peru, Indiana and formerly St. Adalbert's in South Bend. She enjoyed playing games, especially Bingo. For many years she worked as a sales clerk for K-Mart in South Bend.



Survivors include her children, Vicki L. (James) Csenar of Avon, Becki A. Willis of Wisconsin, and Dave “Mike” (Rhonda) Maciejewski of Peru; six grandchildren, Christopher and Carrie Csenar, Ferris Blevins, Jason Willis, and Michael and Jonny Maciejewski; twelve great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon (Tom) Bennett of South Bend.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Debra Jean Van Durmen; and her beloved canine companion of seventeen years, Lady.



A private family gathering will be held at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to the of America.