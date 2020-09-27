1/1
Marilyn Neubert
Marilyn Neubert

June 9, 1935 - Sept. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Marilyn June Jacomet Neubert, age 85, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother & great-grandmother passed away peacefully at Legato Living in Omaha, NE on September 4, 2020.

Marilyn was born on June 9, 1935 in Ardmore, Indiana to Arthur & Hazel (Grose) Jacomet. She graduated from South Bend High School in May 1953. After high school, Marilyn was employed as a comptometer operator at Bendix in South Bend, IN. She married Vernon Leon Neubert on April 13, 1957. They were married for 46 years until his passing on August 20, 2003.

She raised her five children in Norfolk, NE where the family faithfully attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church. In 1981, after moving to Bellevue, NE she attended Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Throughout her life she enjoyed her weekly bowling leagues and traveling to bowling tournaments. Marilyn loved her travels to Europe, Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. She was also fond of playing board games with her five children, six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved to sing hymns & songs from the 30's, 40's and 50's. “You are my Sunshine” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” were two of her many favorites.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Neubert, Rory (Eileen) Neubert, Teri Neubert, Doris (Dave) Dermann, and Sharon (Dan) Irvin; grandchildren: Kimberly (William) Brandt, Andy (Andrea) Neubert, Angela (Philip) Rowland, Jacob (Karla) Kruse, Katherine Kruse, and Scott Irvin, as well as 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Hazel; brother, Art Jacomet; and her husband, Vern. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2 at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, will be in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made for Parkinson's research at www.parkinson.org or to The Bowling Foundation at www.bpaa.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
