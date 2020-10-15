1/1
Marilyn O. Nolen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn O. Nolen

April 26, 1929 - Oct. 12, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Marilyn O. Nolen was born April 26, 1929 in Logansport, IN to the late Kermit and Mae (White) Moore. She is survived by her children, Cherie (Delane) Richhart, Linda (Bob) King, & Tom (Karen) Nolen, 14 grand, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nolen; two sisters & a brother. Funeral services are 10am Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7pm Friday at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved