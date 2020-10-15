Marilyn O. Nolen



April 26, 1929 - Oct. 12, 2020



NEW CARLISLE, IN -



Marilyn O. Nolen was born April 26, 1929 in Logansport, IN to the late Kermit and Mae (White) Moore. She is survived by her children, Cherie (Delane) Richhart, Linda (Bob) King, & Tom (Karen) Nolen, 14 grand, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nolen; two sisters & a brother. Funeral services are 10am Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7pm Friday at the funeral home.





