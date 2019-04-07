Marilyn Osborn



July 24, 1928 - March 11, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Gramenz Osborn announces her passing on March 11, 2019 in Maumee, Ohio. She was 90 years old. She lived at the Lakes of Monclova since April 2013 after being diagnosed with dementia. Before that, Marilyn spent over 20 years in Elkhart. She was born July 24, 1928 and raised in Mishawaka by Elizabeth and Fred Gunnett. After retiring early from Bendix, she worked part-time for Sears in Elkhart. Marilyn always had a great sense of humor, took care of herself, and loved her former church, St. Andrews United Church of Christ. She is lovingly survived by daughters, Carol Robert, Janet Johnson, and Nancy (Harold) Savage. Other family members include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece, great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Gramenz. A Memorial Service for Marilyn will take place at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to Trilogy Foundation c/o The Lakes of Monclova, 6935 Monclova Road, Maumee, OH 43537. Their loving staff cared for mom during her final years.