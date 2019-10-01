Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME
824 S. Mayflower Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
1934 - 2019
Marilyn Stopczynski Obituary
Marilyn Stopczynski

June 28, 1934 - Sept. 29, 2019

WALKERTON, IN - Born - June 28, 1934. Preceded in death by parents, Edward R. Szmanda and Rose Mary (Torok) Szmanda and infant son, Mark Edward Stopczynski. Survived by husband, Enoch “Doc” Stopczynski, daughter, Lisa (Mike) Weisser and sons, Alan (Nancy) Stopczynski and Carl (Melinda) Stopczynski. She was proud of her family and especially her grandchildren, Stephen Stopczynski, Ashley Stopczynski, Devree (Joe) Czupinski and Brandan (Mary) Weisser and also her great grandson, Theo Stopczynski. Marilyn attended Our Lady of Hungary Elementary School, St. Joseph Academy and Holy Cross School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, South Bend, IN. Marilyn married Enoch “Doc” Stopczynski on June 23, 1956 at Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend, IN. She was a homemaker for many years and returned to work at St. Joseph Hospital in the orthopedic wing when the children went to high school. She furthered her education at the College of St. Francis and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Arts in 1988. Marilyn served in the Nursing and Patient Education Department where she was responsible for the orientation of new nursing personnel until her retirement in 1996 after 40 years in nursing. Marilyn was a member of Holy Family Parish in South Bend until 1990 when they moved to Koontz Lake and became a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Walkerton, IN where she served on the School Board for several years. Marilyn enjoyed painting, crafts, gardening, traveling and of course fishing and boating with friends as well as entertaining. Thank you to the staff at West Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation for the great care Marilyn received during her stay. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice Care or St. Patrick's Church, Walkerton, IN. Visitation for Marilyn will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with a Rosary to be prayed, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A second visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Family Catholic Church, Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
