Marilyn Woodworth



June 10, 1930 - May 9, 2019



THREE RIVERS, MI - Marilyn Louise (Smith) Woodworth, 88, passed away on May 9, after an eight month courageous fight with Melanoma Cancer. She was born June 10, 1930, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Lawrence E. and Margaret (Barber) Smith, Sr.



Marilyn grew up on Corey Lake during her summers, while her Dad commuted from Cleveland, OH on weekends. This is where she first met Wayne Z. Woodworth; they were married August 6, 1953 in South Bend and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. Together they continued the tradition of raising their children while living at Corey Lake every summer. If Marilyn was not busy with the kids, working in the kitchen, or tending to her yard and garden, then she was out Snipe sailboat racing as Wayne's #1 crew. The trophies throughout the cottage are confirmation of their success! She never hesitated to share her love for Corey Lake in any conversation, as this was such a huge part of her life. If not talking about the lake, then she was talking about her family or so many dear friends that were made living in Indiana, Michigan and for many years with Wayne as “snowbirds” in Sarasota, FL.



Marilyn was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of South Bend, Corey Lake Yacht Club, P.E.O International Sisterhood, Tri-Kappa Sorority Sister, and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.



Surviving Marilyn are her two sons, Kenneth (Kris) Woodworth of South Bend, IN and Gary (Lynn) Woodworth of Trafalgar, IN; son-in-law, Joe (Mary) Wolf of Tonawanda, NY; brother, Lawrence E. Smith Jr. of Kalamazoo, MI; brother-in-law, Earl Woodworth of South Bend; nine grandchildren: Mike (Kristin) Wolf of Baldwinsville, NY, Matt Wolf of North Tonawanda, NY, T.J. Wolf and Jon Wolf of Buffalo, NY, Ben (Lauren) Woodworth of Franklin, IN, Paul Woodworth of Indianapolis, IN, and Kyle (Travis) Woodworth of Chicago, IL; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Wolf of Baldwinsville, NY and Cameron Hughes of Chicago, IL, six nieces, and a nephew.



Along with her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Woodworth; daughter, Wendy (Woodworth) Wolf; and brother, Wayland “Pat” Smith.



A Memorial Service will take place Sunday, June 2, at 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church of South Bend, 1342 Berkshire Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Rev. Diana Thompson will be officiating. Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name can be made to First Baptist Church of South Bend (address above), or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary