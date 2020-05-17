Marion Austin
April 6, 1931 - May 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marion Austin, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Healthwin in South Bend.
Marion was born on April 6, 1931 in Corinth, MS to Neal and Ollie (Kiser) Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On January 5, 1953, in Yellville, AR she married James Austin; he preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Randy (Panida) Austin of Augusta, GA, Cheryl (Michael) Fladeland of Bridgeville, PA, and Steven (Karen) Austin of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Aaron (Sue) Reynolds of Dundee, MS.
A private family burial with Pastor Jeff Little officiating will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola on Monday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Healthwin, 20531 Darden Rd., South Bend, IN 46637.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.