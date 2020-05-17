Marion Austin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Austin

April 6, 1931 - May 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marion Austin, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Healthwin in South Bend.

Marion was born on April 6, 1931 in Corinth, MS to Neal and Ollie (Kiser) Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On January 5, 1953, in Yellville, AR she married James Austin; he preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Randy (Panida) Austin of Augusta, GA, Cheryl (Michael) Fladeland of Bridgeville, PA, and Steven (Karen) Austin of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Aaron (Sue) Reynolds of Dundee, MS.

A private family burial with Pastor Jeff Little officiating will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola on Monday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Healthwin, 20531 Darden Rd., South Bend, IN 46637.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved