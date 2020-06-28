Marion Austin
April 6, 1931 - May 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marion Austin, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Healthwin in South Bend.
Marion was born on April 6, 1931 in Corinth, MS to Neal and Ollie (Kiser) Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On January 5, 1953, in Yellville, AR she married James Austin; he preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Randy (Panida) Austin of Augusta, GA, Cheryl (Michael) Fladeland of Bridgeville, PA, and Steven (Karen) Austin of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Aaron (Sue) Reynolds of Dundee, MS.
A Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at South Side Baptist Church, 1615 S. Spring Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Healthwin, 20531 Darden Rd., South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.