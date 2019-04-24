Marion ‘June' Friend



June 17, 1925 - April 20, 2019



NILES, MI - Marion “June” Friend, 93, of Niles passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Westwoods of Niles with her family by her side.



June was born on June 17, 1925 in Kalamazoo to the late Andrew and Isabelle (Gray) Pape.



On January 27, 1945 she married Donald W. Friend who passed away on April 5, 1999. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard D. Friend; and her sister, Berdine Bucha.



June is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judith A. ‘Judy' Friend of Niles; grandchildren, Tracey L. (Jeff) Eldridge, Donald A. (Jennifer Lutz) Friend, and Nichole M. (Rob Seaman) Marin; great-grandchildren, Isabelle (Dewey) Lee, Jared Marin, Ashlee Eldridge, and Emily Friend; and her niece, Carol Ann (Ed) Gill and family.



June had worked for many years as a Secretary for John Hancock Insurance. She was a Notre Dame football fan. June loved her family and cherished the time she had with them. All who knew her will fondly remember her infectious laugh and loving smile.



Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25 from 12 Noon to 1:00 pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.



Memorials in June's name may be made at www.petrefuge.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary