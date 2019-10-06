|
|
Marion J. Hollinshead
March 31, 1934 - Oct. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marion J. Hollinshead, 85, passed away on Friday with her family at her side.
Marion was born March 31, 1934 in South Bend to the late Mike and Theresa (Wartha) Szedenik. On June 16, 1956 Marion married the love of her life, Don Hollinshead, who preceded her in death on August 4, 2019. Marion is survived by their son, Dennis (Kathie) Hollinshead of South Bend; brother, Mike (Carol) Szedenik, brother-sister-in-law, Bill (Barbara) Sorocco; and nephews, Mark & Billy (Tami) Sorocco.
Marion worked various clerical jobs throughout her life. She was a member of the MaryAnn Club through Studebaker, served as a “minister of the cup” at St. Casimir, and took painting classes with her husband Don at Forever Learning. Marion loved horses, dogs, and birds, often rescuing baby abandoned birds, then releasing them back to nature. She was known for her famous Kiffles, Kolache, and Paprikas. Her life was fulfilled by her family, she loved them dearly and time spent with them was precious to her. Marion also adored her grandkitties.
A special thank you to the staff at Southfield Village and Center for Hospice Care for their compassion and excellent care provided.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm with a Funeral ceremony to begin at 12:00pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial follows at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge or St. Casimir Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019