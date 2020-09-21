Marion Virginia Grossnickle
Nov. 16, 1924 - Sept. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Marion Virginia Grossnickle, 95 years old, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Mrs. Grossnickle was born as an only child to Clyde and Edna (Hube) Coleman in Detroit, MI on November 16, 1924. She attended Mackenzie High School in Detroit and graduated from Central High School in Lansing, MI. Upon graduation, she worked as Secretary to the Director at Sparrow Hospital, Ingham County until she married Garold Grossnickle after his discharge from the United States Army in WWII.
Garold and Marion moved to South Bend where they started their family. They have three children, Linda, Christine, and Paul, all of whom graduated from Valparaiso University. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 10. Marion became a Head Start teacher and worked for almost 20 years. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria for 11 years and volunteered at the airport giving tours to elementary classes for five years until 9/11 suspended all tours.
Marion attended Emmaus Lutheran Church for 70 years where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years, as well as Vacation Bible School. She was a compassionate and loving mother and wife who dearly loved her family and animals. We ask the Lord's blessing on all of us and look forward to being together again.
Marion is survived by her loving husband, Garold; daughters, Linda (John) Reid and Christine Grossnickle, both of South Bend; son, Paul (Michelle) Grossnickle of Valparaiso; and four grandchildren, Hannah (Mike) McCarthy, Samuel Grossnickle, Cora (Will) Bennett, and Jacob Grossnickle.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Rev. Dr. Richard Stuckwisch will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marion V. Grossnickle may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be offered to the Grossnickle family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.