Marion Woods



April 1, 1926 - July 15, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Marion Lucille Woods, 93, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Monday July 15, 2019.



She was born April 1, 1926 in Chicago to Dwight Warner and Mary Millie (Harding) Watson. She married Kenneth E. Gard, Sr. and then A. Frank Woods, both of whom preceded her in death.



She is survived by a daughter, Mary (Charles) Vanderbosch; six sons, Kenneth (Toni) Gard, Jr., Steve (Cindy) Gard, George Scott Gard, Tom (Janice) Gard, Robert Gard, and Dennis (Virginia) Gard, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth (George) Manson, and two brothers, Arthur (Helen) and Dwight (Marian) Watson.



Marion was born in Chicago, Illinois and spent her school age years in Dolton, Illinois. She moved with her family to a small farm in Dowagiac, where she finished her senior year of high school. While she held various jobs during her life, her best-loved work was as a mother and homemaker. She was a talented seamstress and loved knitting and crocheting, creating beautiful pieces which she always gave away. She loved music, laughter, and children. Extra kids were always welcome, as were neighbors, friends and family from far and near. She never failed to be awed by the wonder and beauty of the natural world, and she was humble, selfless, and gracious throughout her life.



Burial has taken place. Family and friends may gather at Cassopolis United Methodist Church, 209 S. Rowland St., Cassopolis for a 10:00 am visitation on Saturday July 20, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am officiated by the Reverend Wade Panse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Beacon Children's Hospital in South Bend, IN, Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, or .



Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 18, 2019