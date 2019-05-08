Home

Marjorie A. Bair

Marjorie A. Bair Obituary
Marjorie A. Bair

Sept. 19, 1925 - May 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie A. Bair, 93, passed on peacefully in her sleep May 6, 2019. She was born in Valparaiso, IN, the daughter of Hugh and Esther (Long) Bair. Preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, two sisters, one son, one daughter and one grandchild, her survivors include her son, Brian Matz of Roosevelt, MN; her daughter, Bonnie Matz of Portland, OR, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no memorial service or visitation per her request. Marge once worked at Real Services and later in life they were there to assist her. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Real Services, 1151 South Michigan St., South Bend, Indiana 46601, designation for St Joe County, Area Agency on Aging. May God's love forever hold you tight.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 8, 2019
