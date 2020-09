Marjorie A. Dobbins



Aug. 29, 1936 - Aug. 29, 2020



NEW CARLISLE, IN -



Marjorie A. Dobbins, age 84, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home in New Carlisle, Indiana. Mrs. Dobbins was born in Lisbon, Indiana on August 29, 1936 to Harold Michael Gienger and Esther Matilda (Keck) Gienger. She graduated from Avilla High School in 1955 and married Everett LeRoy Dobbins on March 2, 1957 in Kendallville, Indiana. He preceded her in death February 1, 2019. Margorie was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She kept the books for many years for her husband's insurance business. She was a life member of the Women's Auxillary of the American Legion Post 297, New Carlisle. She was an avid walker and gardener, and American Red Cross volunteer.



Survivors include daughter, Susan Phillips of Hudson Lake near New Carlisle; son, Mark Dobbins of New Carlisle; grandson, Josh (Marissa) Phillips of New Carlisle; granddaughter, Terrie (Kyle) Sult of New Carlisle; five great-grandchildren, Makayla, Michael, Lane, Jesse, and Mason; sister, Patty Jo Buckles of Avilla; brother, Robert “Rob” (Sue) Gienger of Avilla; and sister-in-law, Donna Gienger of Avilla.



She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kenneth Phillips; sisters, Marilyn Brunkhart and Mary McWilliams; and brothers, Donald Gienger, Harold Gienger, Jr., Russell Gienger, and Carl Gienger.



Visitation will be held TODAY Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Road, South Bend, Indiana.



Funeral services will also be held TODAY, Thursday at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Burial will take place later at Hamilton Cemetery, New Carlisle.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.





