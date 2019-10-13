|
Marjorie A. Troup
Dec. 5, 1925 - Oct. 8, 2019
CLEARWATER, FL - Marjorie A. Troup, 93, passed away at 10:15 PM, October 8 in Clearwater, Florida. She was born December 5, 1925 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Ida Coryell (Hindman) and Theodore Coryell. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Larry Troup (Debra) of Goshen. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, David Troup of Oldsmar, Florida and her daughters, Linda Ritchie and Julie Troup. She was a very proud grandmother of 3 grandchildren: Lisa Troup, Laurie Komlanc (Jason), and David Troup and 5 great-grandchildren: Dylan and Tyler Lichkay; Savannah, Holden, and Hudson Komlanc.
Throughout her life, Marjorie enjoyed trips to Shipshewana, shopping, Notre Dame sports, and her favorite candy. She also played on a volleyball team at Penn High for years. She had donated nearly 100 pints of blood. She worked at Ball Band, DC Meats in Osceola, and SB Farmers Market, making many friends. She moved to Florida in 2014 and had adjusted well to the pleasant year-round climate.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to in her name.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019