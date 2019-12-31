|
Marjorie “Peggy”
Archambault
March 19, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Marjorie Ann “Peggy” Archambault, 90, of Elkhart was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Joseph A. “Big Joe” Archambault who preceded her in passing, Aug. 26, 1988. They were married June 13, 1959. She was born March 19, 1929 in Edwardsburg to Ray and Laura Curtis. She lived most of her life in Edwardsburg.
She worked as a waitress and a telephone operator in Edwardsburg, before becoming a stay-at-home mom, then becoming Grandma Peggy, her favorite role. She loved spending time with family and could beat you at almost any game you dared to play with her. When her grandchildren would question if maybe she cheated a little to win, she would just smile. No one left Grandma Peggy's home hungry.
She is survived by a brother, Walter “Bud” (Mildred) Curtis of Florida; six children: Connie (Marvin) Novak of Michigan City, Kathy (Wayne) Novak of Michigan City, Chris (Daryl) Thompson of Morley, Jack (Carol Sue) Curtis of Elkhart, Joe (Phyllis Bogley) Archambault of Niles, and Jim (Terri) Archambault of Edwardsburg, and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count.
Preceding her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband Joe, a sister, Betty Ritter, and brothers, Robert, Ted, Larry, and Jack Curtis.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may gather on Jan. 3, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Edwardsburg Cemetery, officiated by Father Bob Flickinger. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Edwardsburg Food Bank, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019