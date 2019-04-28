Marjorie B. Pompey



April 19, 1931 - April 24, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Marjorie Belle Pompey, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019, in Cass County Medical Care Facility, just five days after her eighty-eighth birthday.



She was born April 19, 1931 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Henry and Lila Lane.



Marjorie was a Home Health Caregiver for adults in a foster home. She also worked at Simplicity Patterns and the Unemployment Office both in Niles. At one time, she worked for a law firm in Kalamazoo.



Marjorie is survived by her son, Theodore Lane, III of Paw Paw; one granddaughter, Kamora Lane; her cousin, Theodore (Wanda) Lane, Jr. of Niles, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Rosalene Pompey, Barbara Brookins, and Shirley McGee.



Family and friends will gather Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.



Ms. Pompey's remains will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.



The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Marjorie to Wagner Family Funerals.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary