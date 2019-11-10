|
Marjorie Baldini
Feb. 20, 1929 - Nov. 3, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Marjorie “Marge” A. Baldini, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away on November 3, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.
Marge was born February 20, 1929 in LaPorte to the late Albert and Margaret (Wright) Sheets. She grew up in LaPorte and Mishawaka and was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in South Bend. She lived most of her life in Mishawaka but lived from 1997 to 2013 in Naples, Florida.
Marge was employed as a retail clerk in various area stores. In Mishawka, she was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, and their Rosary Society, and when her sons were growing up she was President of the Mother's Club at St. Monica School. In Naples, Marge was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and knitting, and for many years made a lot of crafts.
On June 4, 1949, Marge married Ferdinand “Freddie” Baldini and he preceded her in death in 2008. Also preceding her in death were a sister, Mary Jo Bickel; and two brothers, Donald and William Sheets.
Survivors include her two sons, Doug (Jan) Baldini and Craig (Karen) Baldini; five grandchildren, Kristie (John) Miller, Karla (Reshell) Baldini, Keith Baldini, Philip (Jessica) Baldini, and Sara (Mike) Dill; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 16, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Rev. Jacob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 am in the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Monica Church or the Center for Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019