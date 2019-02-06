Marjorie H. Bowen



Nov. 29, 1922 - Jan. 30, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Marjorie H. Bowen, 96, and a lifelong resident of Plymouth passed away Wednesday evening on January 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Marjorie was born on November 29, 1922 in Bremen to Floyd and Zulu (Kaufman) Maxson. She attended Plymouth schools.



She married George Bowen in Plymouth on December 27, 1939 and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2009.



Marjorie was employed at United Tech as an inspector for 20 years, retiring in 1983.



Marjorie loved to travel, especially earlier in life, and made three trips to Canada. She enjoyed fishing, traveling out west, and even took a helicopter ride. She loved to have a big garden and canned vegetables for everyone. She made the best pies and always made pies for birthdays and special occasions.



Surviving is her son, Charles (Judith) Bowen of South Bend; and daughter, Carolyn (George) Buday of Leesburg; brother, Dennis (Lettie) Maxson of Plymouth; sister, Phyllis Rinkenberg of Sheridan, Indiana; grandchildren, Keith Bowen, Kimberly (Scott) Wieczorek, Kevin (Laura) Bowen, and Matthew (Hillary) Coons; great-grand-children: Alex, Bryce, and Connor Wieczorek, Ashley (Jax) Toctocan & David Sayer, Emma and Carter Bowen, and Lexie and Harrison Coons.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vivian Rankert and Audrey Keller; brothers, Floyd Maxson Jr. and Richard Maxson; and a grandson, Michael Skidmore.



Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth with Funeral Services to follow at 3:00 P.M., Pastor Chuck Krieg officiating. Interment will take place at the Morris Cemetery, LaPaz .



Memorial contributions may be directed to a .



Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.johnson-danielson.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary