Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Flatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie H. Flatt


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie H. Flatt Obituary
Marjorie H. Flatt

Dec. 17, 1935 - April 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie H. Flatt, 84, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility.

Marjorie was born December 17, 1935 in South Bend to Marcell & Erma Cooreman, Sr. She was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Rosie Demarco.

Left to cherish the memory of Marjorie include her sons, Scott Flatt and David (Darla) Flatt; grandchildren, Jordan Flatt, Nate Boyer, and Julie Kowalski; and brother, Marcell (Judy) Cooreman, Jr.

Marjorie was a devout Catholic; her religion was very important to her. She was a very generous woman who donated to many organizations. Marjorie was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.

Friends and family may visit 10:00 am-11:00 am, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial follows in Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -