Marjorie H. Flatt
Dec. 17, 1935 - April 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie H. Flatt, 84, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility.
Marjorie was born December 17, 1935 in South Bend to Marcell & Erma Cooreman, Sr. She was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Rosie Demarco.
Left to cherish the memory of Marjorie include her sons, Scott Flatt and David (Darla) Flatt; grandchildren, Jordan Flatt, Nate Boyer, and Julie Kowalski; and brother, Marcell (Judy) Cooreman, Jr.
Marjorie was a devout Catholic; her religion was very important to her. She was a very generous woman who donated to many organizations. Marjorie was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.
Friends and family may visit 10:00 am-11:00 am, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am in Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial follows in Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be mailed to St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020