Marjorie J. Bowker
Nov. 4, 1942 - Dec. 2, 2019
GALIEN, MI - Marjorie Jean Bowker, 77, of Galien, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 in St. Joseph, MI.
She was born on November 4, 1942 to Gerald and Elizabeth Payne. On November 2, 1974 she married William E. Bowker.
Marjorie has been home-bound for many years. She was an avid fan of the General Hospital “series” and was very much into daily crossword puzzles. She loved being outdoors, riding around the farm in the golf cart and watching for animals and birds. On many occasions she would hear a bird call and would imitate it. She always loved the site of seeing wildlife. Marjorie dearly loved her grandkids and “greats”, always doing her best to spoil them. She has always been impartial and caring, and she was very frugal. There were so many days that she could only go to the back door and watch the birds and squirrels, and it made her truly excited watching them through the window.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, William of Galien; sons, Jerry (Jeanne) Woodrick of Galien, Jeffery (Stefanie) Woodrick of Niles, William W. Bowker of Galien, Rocky (Sandy) Bowker of Galien, D. Dean (Stacie) Bowker of Galien, and Scott (Tanya) Bowker of Buchanan; daughters, Stacy Woodrick-Gropp of Galien and Connie Valencia of Stevensville, 26 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Gerald and Elizabeth and son, Richard E. Woodrick.
Visitation for Marjorie will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 and 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at Hoven Funeral Home. Service will be at 11 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 and burial will follow at Galien Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Olive Branch United Methodist Church of Galien, Humane Society of Southwestern MI, or a . There will be a luncheon at the American Legion, Galien, following the burial. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019