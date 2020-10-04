1/2
Marjorie Jane Kaminski
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Jane

Kaminski

Feb. 25, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Marjorie Jane Kaminski, 92, of South Bend, passed away on October 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on February 25, 1928 in Detroit, MI. She married Peter Kaminski, Jr. on April 24, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1997. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Jennie (Weed) Rinard; three grandchildren, Kristen Kaminski, Tammy Hawkins, and Esther Kaminski; and two sisters, Dorothy and Elda. She is survived by her two daughters, Victoria (James-deceased) Sikorski of South Bend and Jane (Steve) Sonnntag of Greenwood, IN; four sons, Thomas (Janine) Kaminski of San Antonio, TX, Peter (Arlene) Kaminski of New Carlisle, IN, Fred (Debbie) Kaminski of LaPorte, IN, and Dan (Kathy) Kaminski of Cumming, GA; 18 grandchildren: Tracy Mulligan, Thomas Kaminski, Jr., Jason Sikorski, Charlotte Sikorski, Peter Kaminski IV, Fred Kaminski, Bill Kaminski, Matthew Kaminski, Amanda Merrill, Megan Ortiz, Daniel Kaminski Jr., Stephanie Curtis, Katelyn Killgore, Laura Campana, and Allison Hagene; 27 great-grandchildren: Aayla, Emily, Kyana, Brennan, Logan, Trevor, Jesse, Jackson, Abby, William, Donald, Jackie, Evelyn, Peter V, Constantine, Wolfgang, Odette, Adelaide, Alexandra, Ezra, Aniston, Luke, Emerson, Ellie, Emelia, Cora, and Marjorie; five great-great-grandchildren: Raiden, Nova, Aiden, Zariah, and Rilee; and by a brother, Carl Griffis Jr. of IL. Marjorie was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka, Terree Coupee and was very active in her church. She played high school basketball in her youth, was a former Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, piano, and traveling. A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the funeral home, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Holy Family Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
