Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Sapon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jean Sapon


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Jean Sapon Obituary
Marjorie Jean Sapon

Oct. 23, 1935 - Dec. 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie Jean Sapon, 84, passed away on Saturday evening, December 14, 2019 at Healthwin in South Bend, IN. Marjorie was born on October 23, 1935 in Charleston, WV, to William and Olla (Lindley) Chedester, both of whom preceded her in death.

On June 22, 1956 in Rohrersville, MD, Marjorie married Louie Sapon, who preceded her in death on April 22, 1991. Marjorie is survived by daughters, Vicki Sapon of Aurora, OR, Lola Sierra of Wilsonville, OR, and Jeannie (Richard) Marcis of South Bend; five grandchildren, Tarrah (Ashtyn) Lenahan, James (Sandra) Morin, Robert Zeppetella, Josh (Eva) Ramirez, and Nikolas Fetrow; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Boyd of West Virginia. In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by another sister, Ruby Fox, as well as two brothers.

Marjorie was employed at Robinson's department store while residing in California. She attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend, and Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH. Our beloved mother made it home to be with her husband for Christmas.

A memorial service for Marjorie will be held at a later date in California. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.

Contributions in memory of Marjorie may be donated to Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606.

Online condolences may be left for the Sapon family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -