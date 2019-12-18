|
Marjorie Jean Sapon
Oct. 23, 1935 - Dec. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie Jean Sapon, 84, passed away on Saturday evening, December 14, 2019 at Healthwin in South Bend, IN. Marjorie was born on October 23, 1935 in Charleston, WV, to William and Olla (Lindley) Chedester, both of whom preceded her in death.
On June 22, 1956 in Rohrersville, MD, Marjorie married Louie Sapon, who preceded her in death on April 22, 1991. Marjorie is survived by daughters, Vicki Sapon of Aurora, OR, Lola Sierra of Wilsonville, OR, and Jeannie (Richard) Marcis of South Bend; five grandchildren, Tarrah (Ashtyn) Lenahan, James (Sandra) Morin, Robert Zeppetella, Josh (Eva) Ramirez, and Nikolas Fetrow; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Boyd of West Virginia. In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by another sister, Ruby Fox, as well as two brothers.
Marjorie was employed at Robinson's department store while residing in California. She attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend, and Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH. Our beloved mother made it home to be with her husband for Christmas.
A memorial service for Marjorie will be held at a later date in California. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Contributions in memory of Marjorie may be donated to Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo, OH 43606.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019