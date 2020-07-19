Marjorie Lee
May 15, 1922 - July 15, 2020
NILES, MI - Marjorie A. Lee, 98, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in St Joseph, Michigan.
Marjorie was born on May 15, 1922, to the late Elmer J. and Amanda (Egmer) Fisher.
She graduated from Niles High School in 1940. Marjorie married Edd J. Lee on July 3, 1941, and to that union three children were born.
Marjorie was a very creative and artistic person; she loved to share her crafts and creations with others. She was a member of the North East Niles Home Economics Group, and a founding member of the Crafty Lassies of Cass County. She was a longtime member of the Grange Community Club, and a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Niles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edd J. Lee; and three grandsons, William E. Karstens, Joseph F. Karstens, and James G. Karstens II.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Susanna Lee of Niles, John J. (Jannine) Lee of Niles, and Mary Jane (Jerry) Clifton of Sun City Center, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael Lee, Karen (Ralph) Salata Jr., Rhonda Clifton, and Wanda Wilcox; one great-grandchild, Lauren Salata; sister, Eleanor Moore of Dowagiac; sister-in-law, Bettie Sager of Niles; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, 61453 M-51 in Niles, Michigan.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031; or to Community Grange.
Marjorie's family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Cass County Medical Care Facility for the great care and friendship that she received while in their care.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.