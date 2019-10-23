Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Marjorie Liggett Fox


1923 - 2019
Marjorie Liggett Fox

June 13, 1923 - Oct. 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie Liggett Fox, 96, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Margie was born June 13, 1923 in Niles, Michigan to the late John and Retha (Fenstermaker) Hughes. She is also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Martin Kocsis, 2nd husband, Cecil Liggett, and 3rd husband, Ernest Fox; special friend, Harold Howe; brother, Robert Johnson; sister, Mildred Hughes; granddaughter, Tracy Crespo; and daughter-in-law, Diane Liggett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marty Liggett and Terrill Kocsis; grandchildren, Kelly (Wayne) Maxwell and Marci Katzenburger; caregiver, Jody Ferguson; 5 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Margie will be 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery, Niles, Michigan. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
