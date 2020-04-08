|
|
Marjorie R. Miller
June 4, 1927 - April 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Marjorie Miller, 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle. Marjorie was born June 4, 1927, in LaPorte to Ernest and Ruth (Hagermann) Phelps. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, George Swain in 1953 at a young age, and her second husband, Martin Miller in 2007; her daughter, Brenda Swain Mayo; sons, Tom Miller and Glenn Swain; and special friend, Joan Avery.
Those left to cherish the memory of Margie include her children, Barbara Swain (Keith) Robinson, Randy Miller, and Kevin (Beata) Miller; grandchildren, Sarah Mayo McKenzie, Keiara Robinson, Kyle, Nicholas, Joshua, Kendall, and Devyn Miller; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Reagan, Colton, Bailey, Brett, and Lillian; sister, Gloria Short; and special friend, Bea Hatrick.
Margie was a life-long member of the Eagles Club and Senior Citizens for the Deaf. Throughout her life, Margie enjoyed bowling, crocheting, crossword puzzles, yard sales, and socializing with friends. All were spoiled with her delicious baked goods and traditional Christmas cookies. Most of all, Margie loved spending time with her family and made school activities, cookouts in the backyard, vacations, and holidays memorable.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hamilton Grove for the care and friendship provided to Marjorie during her one-year stay there.
Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road, with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020