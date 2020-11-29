Marjorie S. Deahl
Feb. 12, 1920 - Nov. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Marjorie Sears Deahl passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on November 22, 2020 at St. Pauls's Retirement Facility. Family and friends have many wonderful memories of this gracious, caring, beautiful lady, especially of her joyful enthusiasm at her 100th birthday celebration last February.
Marjorie was born February 12, 1920 in Fremont, Nebraska. She moved to Indiana with her parents at a young age and has been a lifelong resident of South Bend. Marjorie graduated from Central High School in 1937. She met and married the love of her life, Warren A. (Bud) Deahl in November of 1941. Bud preceded her in death on November 6, 2006.
Marjorie was an active member and held key leadership positions in numerous civic organizations including The South Bend Art League, Hoosiers Art Patrons Association, The Antiquarian Society, Schuyler Colfax DAR Chapter, Women's Literary Club, PEO Sisterhood Chapter BX, Progress Club, Lawyers' Wives, Service Guild, and St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church.
Marjorie loved her family and cherished her many friends made throughout the years. She enjoyed travels to Europe, boating excursions along the western Lake Michigan coast, and especially time spent on the Florida Keys.
Marjorie is survived by her sons: Dick (Julie) Deahl of Granger, Indiana and John (Judy) Deahl of Kokomo, Indiana. She took great pride in her grandchildren: David (Julie) Deahl of Granger, Indiana, Richard (Dawn) Deahl of Granger, Indiana, Betsy (Ken) Stevens of Plainfield, Illinois, and Michael Deahl of Kokomo, Indiana. Marjorie was blessed with seven sensational great-grandchildren who fondly called her GG.
The Deahl family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing staff at St. Paul's, the caregiver from Senior 1 Care, and the support of The Center for Hospice Care for their excellent care and love. We will be eternally grateful.
A private family Celebration of Life memorial service will be planned at a later date at Violette Cemetery in Goshen, Indiana. Memorial contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
if so desired
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends can leave email condolences at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.