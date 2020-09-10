Marjorie Spencer
Jan. 20, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Marjorie Joan Spencer, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1928 to the late Harland and Esther Hostetler in South Bend, IN.
Marjorie married Ernest Paul Knupp on May 14, 1949. After Paul's death, Marjorie met John Spencer in 2000 and they married on April 15, 2004. John passed away in September 2015.
She is survived by four stepdaughters, Priscilla (Gary) Weaver of South Bend, Linda Daniels of Granger, Katherine (Kent) Cooper of Buchanan, MI, and Mary (Gill) Morrison of Green Valley, AZ, and one stepson, John (Pamela) Spencer, Jr. of Buchanan, MI; two grandchildren, John Reed and Lisa (Manny) Lopez, five great-grandchildren, and her Yorkshire Terrier, Flossy. Her brother, Lyle Knupp, Jr., and grandchild, Wendy Beck preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Knupp, a niece, Gayle Watkins, and a nephew, Mike Knupp.
Marjorie was a graduate of John Adams High School. In her professional career, she worked for several companies as an office operations manager. She enjoyed living in New York City, Birmingham, AL, St. Louis, MO, and Minneapolis, MN. Marjorie was an intelligent and capable woman.
In retirement, Marjorie enjoyed wintering in Arizona with her husband John, traveling across the United States including Hawaii and Alaska, playing bridge, and spending time with her family. Marjorie was a kind, hardworking, loving wife and stepmother.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at 10 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 E. Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, followed by a service at 11 AM. Following the funeral service, burial will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN. The family thanks the staff of Memorial Hospital cardiac unit for their compassionate and professional care of Marjorie.
