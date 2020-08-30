Mark Allen Piekarski



July 11, 1962 - August 25, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark Allen Piekarski, 58, of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away unexpectedly in his home on August 25, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1962 in South Bend, IN, the son of the late Richard Piekarski and Marcia Piekarski, who survives. He was the Director of Annual Giving at St. John's University in Santa Fe, NM and held similar positions at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania, and SUNY University in Oneonta, New York. He earned his Master's Degree at Kent State University and graduated from Ball State University and Mishawaka Marian High School. He had to be the most avid sports fan that ever lived. Baseball, the major and minor leagues, college and pro football, Notre Dame his favorite, professional tennis, college and pro basketball, and especially NHL Hockey were his passions as he attended too many games in too many arenas to count, along with possessing the sports memorabilia from his many travels to games across the country. He traveled to, and watched sporting events in over 100 different arenas in his lifetime, including legendary places such as Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Camden Yards. His picture collection includes over 100 photos that he asked people to take of him standing by each arena/ballpark entrance with the name of each one in the background. He just loved being there. Even if the game was a blowout, he stayed and watched every minute. It was just how he liked to spend his time. He was kind-hearted, family-oriented, and just a good soul. Missing him, along with his mother are brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin Piekarski and his wife Kerri, and Bryan Piekarski and his wife Karen, all of whom loved him dearly. Memorial Services have yet to be determined.





