Mark Allen Wagner
Jan. 28, 1950 - Oct. 4, 2020
BRISTOL, IN - Mark Wagner, 70, passed away peacefully October 4, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born January 28, 1950, Mark was the son of the late Robert and Betty (Hardie) Wagner.
Left to cherish his memory are: two daughters, Deborah McClure and Karen (Matt) Carroll; three sisters, Cheryl (Gene) Himmel, Julia (Robert) Holke, and Judy Vandewalle; brother, Robert Neal (Shari) Wagner; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; three close friends, Cindy, Jerry, and Chuck; a special Hospice nurse, Nichole S.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mark was a gentle and kind man. He was a hard worker and always content. He was a Notre Dame fan who was an usher for many years and a 50-year season ticket holder for Notre Dame men's basketball. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
The family will hold private services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in Mark's name, to the Center for Hospice Care.
