Mark & Casey Hezlep Emmons
September 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark Patrick Hezlep and his daughter, Casey Lauren (Hezlep) Emmons, were involved in an automobile accident on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, that took both of their lives.
Mark was born on September 19, 1966 in South Bend to the late Norman M. and Loretta J. (McMahon) Hezlep. Casey was born on December 14, 1992, also in South Bend to Mark P. Hezlep and Patti Atkinson.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Crothers and Susan (Greg) Parker; brother, Norm (Barb) Hezlep; and son-in-law, Conner Emmons. He is also survived by his nephews, Brian Crothers, Michael Crothers, and Norm Hezlep; nieces, Shannon Ellis and Ashley Parker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.
Casey is survived by her loving husband, Conner; mother, Patty (Troy) Atkinson; brothers, Zachery and Riley Atkinson; grandmothers, Sandra Beuley and Joanna Atkinson; aunts, Alice (John) Hilliard and Teresa Lunsford; uncle, Tim (Leslie) Beuley; many cousins; Conner's parents, William (Andrea) Emmons; her grandmother, Sally Franklin (Jocko); sister, Heather (David) Tuttle; and grandparents, Jim (Helen) Foote.
Mark was a Journeyman Lineman. He traveled the country helping to rebuild the electrical grid after storms and putting people back into power. In his spare time, he enjoyed disc golf, salmon fishing, snowboarding, and racing. But even more, his greatest love was his daughter, Casey. They did everything together -- from riding bikes and roller coasters at Cedar Point to snow skiing in the Rocky Mountains, and going salmon fishing.
Casey, married her high school sweetheart, Conner on May 12, 2018. Casey was always happy and had a smile that would light up the room. She was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. Casey's handicap inspired many others not to give up and to live their dreams. Casey enjoyed riding horses, playing sled hockey, mono skiing, and kayaking. She was also crafty, and enjoyed gardening in her “fairy garden.” She took many trips with her mom, step-dad, and brothers to Lake Michigan where they ate at Silver Beach Pizza. After long days on the boat they enjoyed camp fires together. They all would take yearly trips to Chain O' Lakes for camping, kayaking, and fishing. Casey would always get Conner and her brothers to play camping games under all the lights she would bring and hang up everywhere. Casey also enjoyed video gaming on line against her brothers and her dad. This kept them all connected and in the know with each other.
Mark and Casey were inseparable. They took many trips together. They were going on their annual fishing trip for Mark's birthday, when the accident occurred.
Visitation for Mark and Casey will take place at McGann Hay University Chapel, 2321 E. Edison Rd., in South Bend, on Monday, September 16, from 4pm - 7pm, and a service on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 am, with visitation an hour prior.
Mark will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Casey's name to Program for Special Skiers, 227 Union St., Grand Ledge, MI 48837, attn: Diana Liams.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019