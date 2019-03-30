Mark Behnke



Sept. 4, 1960 - March 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark Everett Behnke, 58, of South Bend, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.



Mark was born September 4, 1960 to Everett and Constance (Rasler) Behnke. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a graduate of Mishawaka High School. He furthered his education, graduating from Purdue University.



Mark loved his work for 33 years as an Aeronautical Engineer with Honeywell Corporation. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and his dad.



Mark had a diving accident when he was 27 years old which left him as a quadriplegic. He spent 31 years in a wheelchair which he handled with grace. He never let his disability stand in his way and he even raised his daughter by himself.



In death, Mark continued to help others as he was an organ donor.



Mark is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Cory) Smith of Mishawaka; his grandchildren, Cameron and Riley Smith; his father, Everett Behnke of Mishawaka; his brothers and sisters, Lance (Diane) Malstaff of South Bend, Lauri Oliver of Minnesota, Karen Sinkiewicz of Edwardsburg, David (Doreen) Behnke of Mishawaka, Kathy (Marty) White of California, and Michelle (Robert) Hatfield of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.



Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Constance “Connie” in 2017.



Services will be held 11 am Monday, April 1, in East United Methodist Church, 1621 East 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Bill Roth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.



Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and from 10-11 am Monday in church.



Memorials are suggested to .



