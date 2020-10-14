Mark D. Conn
March 4, 1949 - Oct. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark D. Conn, 71, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in his home surround by his loving family.
Mark was born on March 4, 1949 in South Bend, to the late Wilbur R. and Vonda (Price) Conn.
On January 18, 1969, Mark married Marlene (Horvath). She survives along with their children, Teresa Creger (Andrew) and Matthew Conn (Angela Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob Conn, Brook Conn, and Alexandria Weesner; nieces, Lynn Zimmerman (Bo) and Buffy Sniadecki (John); and half-brother, Mica Wilson.
Mark served in the Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973. He was a pipe fitter and worked for South Bend Stamping for 21 years and Honeywell for 16 years before retiring in 2011. He was a parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church. He is a Friend of Bill W.
Visitation will be from 10-11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, IN 46614 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63568 IN-931, South Bend, IN 46614.
