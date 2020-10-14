1/1
Mark D. Conn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark D. Conn

March 4, 1949 - Oct. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark D. Conn, 71, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in his home surround by his loving family.

Mark was born on March 4, 1949 in South Bend, to the late Wilbur R. and Vonda (Price) Conn.

On January 18, 1969, Mark married Marlene (Horvath). She survives along with their children, Teresa Creger (Andrew) and Matthew Conn (Angela Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob Conn, Brook Conn, and Alexandria Weesner; nieces, Lynn Zimmerman (Bo) and Buffy Sniadecki (John); and half-brother, Mica Wilson.

Mark served in the Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973. He was a pipe fitter and worked for South Bend Stamping for 21 years and Honeywell for 16 years before retiring in 2011. He was a parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church. He is a Friend of Bill W.

Visitation will be from 10-11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend, IN 46614 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63568 IN-931, South Bend, IN 46614.

Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved