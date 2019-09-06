|
Mark “Rocky” D.
Switalski
Nov. 27, 1957 - Sept 2, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Mark David Switalski, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to heaven Monday, September 2, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born November 27, 1957 in South Bend, IN to Melvin D. & Delores (Zagrejewski) Switalski who preceded him in death along with his brother, Martin David.
On August 23, 1980, Mark married his “Bride” Cindy Switalski; she survives along with their children, Melissa Switalski of Phoenix, AZ and Miles Switalski of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Arianna Nash; and sister, Denise Kimsey of South Bend.
Mark was employed as a Territory Manager with Danco, a Division of NCH Corporation for the last 34 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the relationships he built with his customers and colleagues. Mark much loved spending time with his family, vacationing with his wife Cindy in Florida, fishing with his son Miles, working on his yard, listening to polka music and entertaining friends at his pool. Mark will always be remembered for his sense of humor, integrity, and character. He was admired and respected for his ability to connect with people. His treasures were his family and friends. Everyone who met him is a better person for knowing him; he was a genuine man and will always be loved and missed by all.
Visitation will be held 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Sunday, September 8 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Friends and family may share memories of Mark from 10:30am-11:30am, Monday, September 9 prior to the Funeral service which begins at 11:30am. Entombment follows in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019