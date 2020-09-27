1/1
Mark D. Youngs
Mark D. Youngs

Dec. 21, 1967 - Sept. 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mark D. Youngs, 52, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Elkhart, Indiana.

Mark was born on December 21, 1967 to Robert and JoAnn (Yuhouse) Youngs. He is survived by a daughter, Alexis Youngs; son, Cody (Courtney) Youngs; grandchild, Colton Youngs; and brother, Michael Youngs. He is preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Youngs.

Mark is a 1984 graduate of Penn High School where he was a member of the football team. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in Desert Storm. He was also nominated for Seabee of the Year. Mark was always a bright and happy person who loved hanging out with his friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 5pm-7pm at Hahn Funeral Home. Service will follow at 7pm with Fr. Kevin Bauman officiating.

Contributions can be made to the family c/o Hahn Funeral Home.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
