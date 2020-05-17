Mark E. Huffman
May 30, 1957 - May 12, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mark Edwin Huffman, age 62, of Osceola, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Mark was born May 30, 1957 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Eddie and Maris (Belting) Huffman. Mark was a graduate of Penn High School, class of 1975. He and his father owned Pipe Organ Place for several years and one day, Terri Inks walked in and applied for a job. She not only got the job, but she fell in love with Mark and they were married on June 5, 1981 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka.
Terri survives along with their children, Nicholas (Jenn) Huffman of Osceola, Tiffany (Michael) Yates of Mishawaka, and Bethannie (David) Polaski of Elkhart. Surviving as well are his grandchildren, Hunter Huffman, Aria Polaski, and Lillian Yates, who Mark adored immensely. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Bill) Peak of New London, North Carolina and Danny (Linda) Huffman of Jeffersonville, Indiana, several nieces and nephews and their children, and his newest friend, Paddington the Poodle.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Cremation will follow and interment will be held privately at a later date. *For the health and safety of our families, we ask that during this time, a mask be worn if medically possible and social distancing guidelines be followed during visitation and Mass.*
Mark and his family owned OC Lanes in Osceola for over 50 years. He was also the former President of the Osceola Town Board and managed Sky King Fireworks in South Bend for over 16 years. More recently, Mark was the maintenance manager at the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration in Mishawaka. He loved working with the Nuns and they, in turn, loved Mark as well. He will be sadly missed by those whose lives he touched while working there over the past 14 years.
In his spare time, Mark loved watching NCIS and the Andy Griffith Show, and could always be found around the house building something. His motto when building was always, “I'm gonna do it right this time!!” He and Terri loved traveling, and he loved to be outdoors on the water whenever the opportunity arose.
Most of all, Mark was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather to his family. More than anything, he loved playing with his grandkids. Always selfless, Mark chose to donate tissue and bone after his passing so others can be helped. For this, his family will receive a medal in honor of his donation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration to be used wherever the need is greatest. To leave an online condolence for Mark's family, light a virtual candle in his memory, or view his online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
May 30, 1957 - May 12, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mark Edwin Huffman, age 62, of Osceola, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Mark was born May 30, 1957 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Eddie and Maris (Belting) Huffman. Mark was a graduate of Penn High School, class of 1975. He and his father owned Pipe Organ Place for several years and one day, Terri Inks walked in and applied for a job. She not only got the job, but she fell in love with Mark and they were married on June 5, 1981 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka.
Terri survives along with their children, Nicholas (Jenn) Huffman of Osceola, Tiffany (Michael) Yates of Mishawaka, and Bethannie (David) Polaski of Elkhart. Surviving as well are his grandchildren, Hunter Huffman, Aria Polaski, and Lillian Yates, who Mark adored immensely. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Bill) Peak of New London, North Carolina and Danny (Linda) Huffman of Jeffersonville, Indiana, several nieces and nephews and their children, and his newest friend, Paddington the Poodle.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Cremation will follow and interment will be held privately at a later date. *For the health and safety of our families, we ask that during this time, a mask be worn if medically possible and social distancing guidelines be followed during visitation and Mass.*
Mark and his family owned OC Lanes in Osceola for over 50 years. He was also the former President of the Osceola Town Board and managed Sky King Fireworks in South Bend for over 16 years. More recently, Mark was the maintenance manager at the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration in Mishawaka. He loved working with the Nuns and they, in turn, loved Mark as well. He will be sadly missed by those whose lives he touched while working there over the past 14 years.
In his spare time, Mark loved watching NCIS and the Andy Griffith Show, and could always be found around the house building something. His motto when building was always, “I'm gonna do it right this time!!” He and Terri loved traveling, and he loved to be outdoors on the water whenever the opportunity arose.
Most of all, Mark was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather to his family. More than anything, he loved playing with his grandkids. Always selfless, Mark chose to donate tissue and bone after his passing so others can be helped. For this, his family will receive a medal in honor of his donation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration to be used wherever the need is greatest. To leave an online condolence for Mark's family, light a virtual candle in his memory, or view his online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.