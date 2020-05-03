Mark E. Lambert
June 19, 1970 - April 28, 2020
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Mark Eugene Lambert, age 49, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 28, 2020 in his in Fort Lauderdale home.
Mark is survived by his parents, Leroy and Mary Lambert of Mishawaka; his sister, Laura Saltzgaber (Drew) of Mishawaka; his nieces, Ashley, Rachel, Alexis, and Victoria Saltzgaber; and adopted niece, Brooke Plummer. He also had a great-nephew, Jason Base, whom he never got to meet. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Inez and Harry Miller of Mishawaka; and his paternal grandparents, Monzella and Remi Lambert of Mishawaka.
Mark was born on June 19, 1970 in South Bend to parents, Leroy and Mary (Miller) Lambert. He graduated from Penn High School, Mishawaka in 1988, then went to Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, graduating in 1993 with a degree in pharmacy. He was employed by Walgreen's pharmacy since graduation. Mark moved to Florida in 1995, where he was a Pharmacy manager for several Walgreens stores.
He enjoyed running, walks on the beach, and traveling all over the world. He will be remembered for his charismatic smile and his wonderful caring personality. He was a great friend, uncle, brother, and son and will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
