Mark J. Halasz
Aug. 1, 1952 - Oct. 18, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Mark J. Halasz, 67, residing in North Liberty, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.
Mark was born on August, 1, 1952 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph Halasz and Florence (Cohen) Halasz. He has remained a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from James Whitcomb Riley High School. Mark received his Bachelor Degree in Public Administration from Indiana University South Bend. He served for 25 years as the Deputy Director of the Community Development Department for the City of Elkhart, Indiana. For the past 20 years he was Director of Midwest Assistance Dogs.
Mark was a man who walked among giants - his Great Pyrenees. His love for dogs was quite evident in that he dedicated his life to rescuing and caring for many. Mark had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller. He was a loyal, kind, giving brother and friend.
Mark is survived by his brother, Philip (Annette) Halasz of Indianapolis; and many good friends. There are no services planned. Palmer Funeral Home Guisinger Chapel is assisting with arrangements Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46543. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019