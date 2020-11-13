1/1
Mark J. Welsh
1956 - 2020
Mark J. Welsh

Feb. 26, 1956 - Nov. 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Mark J. Welsh, of Buchanan, passed away on November 9, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.

Due to current events, the family will celebrate Mark's life privately. A public memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Redbud Area Ministries, Colon Cancer Coalition, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.

Mark was born on February 26, 1956, to Keith and Kay (Huebner) Welsh in South Bend. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1974. After graduating, Mark continued his education through Central Michigan University. He worked for Clark Equipment Company and eventually moved on to managing a retail store. On December 30, 2016, he married Anthony “Tony” L. Esquivel, Jr., in Chicago. Mark had a beautiful sense of humor and always found a way to have fun and laugh, no matter the situation. He loved tending to his plants, especially his orchids. Mark had a kind, servant's heart and cherished his family.

Mark is survived by his mother, Kay Welsh; husband, Anthony L. Esquivel, Jr.; siblings, Mike Welsh, Mary Kay Welsh, Marty (Maria) Welsh, and Marcia Welsh; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Welsh.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
