Mark King
May 17, 1952 - Jan. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark King, age 65, passed away at his home in Alamosa, CO where he graduated from Adams State College in 1974. Mark was the Food Service Manager at Notre Dame for 10 years and enjoyed spending free time golfing, sailing, and cooking. He is survived by his three children, Andrew, Jamie (Silvia), and Stefanie (Andrew); and his sisters, Patricia McCormick and Deborah King. A memorial will be held mid-February in Wilmington, NC as well as Eugene, OR. Contact the family for additional information.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019