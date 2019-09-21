|
Mark L. Grove
Dec. 31, 1958 - Sept. 17, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Mark Grove, 60, of Plymouth, IN, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a three-year illness.
Mark grew up in Milford, IN and Nappanee, IN, the son of Frank and Nancy Grove, who survive. Other survivors include his wife of 40 years, Andrea, sons Dustin (Stacy) of West Lafayette, and Ben (Courtney) of Bremen, and daughter Jenni (Mark) of Plymouth. He was also the proud ‘papa' of eight grandchildren whom he adored. Also surviving are brothers, Todd Grove, Nappanee, Brett (Cindy) Grove, Wakarusa, Thad (Monica) Grove, Nappanee, Erich Grove, Nappanee; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Mark graduated from Northwood High School and attended Ball State University before embarking on a successful career in engineering and sales. Most recently, he had worked at Ayr Cabinet in Nappanee where he designed and sold custom cabinetry for customers around the country.
He was a member of Nappanee Missionary Church.
Mark and his family lived in Lebanon, IN for 21 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Central Christian Church. He also enjoyed playing softball and coaching Little League Baseball.
Throughout his life, Mark enjoyed stopping whatever he was doing and enjoying a conversation with anyone. Above all, he lived to love and serve others. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 PM Saturday, September 28 at Nappanee Missionary Church. A celebration of his life service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019