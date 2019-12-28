|
|
Mark Paul
Cencelewski
June 8, 1960 - Dec. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mark Paul Cencelewski, 59, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Mark was born June 8, 1960 in South Bend to the late Richard and Hilda (Roberts) Cencelewski.
Mark is survived by his brothers, Larry (Helen) Cencelewski, Richard (Soledad) Cencelewski, Jr.; and sisters, Linda (Dennis) Ducolon, and Caryle (Dean) Neff; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark worked for Park-N-Shop, Bendix Proving Ground, then retired as an Engineering Technician from the Bosch Company. After retirement he enjoyed helping his friend Brian at Peddlers Pub and fishing with his cousin Joe. He appreciated local history, antiques, and old cars, especially Studebaker's. Mark had a large circle of friends who met regularly at Martins and Allie's Cafe. He was very generous with his time and talents.
Visitation for Mark will be 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019