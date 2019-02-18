Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Stiegal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Stiegal


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Stiegal Obituary
Mark Stiegal

Sept. 2, 1958 - Feb. 16, 2019

KOONTZ LAKE, IN - Mark F. Stiegal, 60, passed away February 16, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend, IN.

Mark was born September 2, 1958 in Chicago to Chester and Mary (Reilly) Stiegal and lived at Koontz Lake for three years, coming from Wheaton, IL. He was a former CPA.

Survivors include children, Bryan (Sara) Stiegal of Lisle, IL, Christopher (Diana) Stiegal of Chicago, and Amanda Stiegal of Wheaton, IL; sister, Kathleen Carter of North Liberty, IN; and brother, Charles Stiegal of Bull Shoals, AK.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. CST at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake. Burial will follow at Grovertown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST and Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Boy Scouts of America. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
Download Now